Cool Morning, Great Afternoon Weather

Rain is gone from the forecast and will stay away through at least Saturday morning. It wouldn't hurt to have your jacket this morning. A few Texoma towns will be in the upper 40s for a few hours. This afternoon will offer the most pleasant weather of the week with sunshine, light winds and warm temperatures. We'll finish this week with the warmest weather of the year so far. Thursday through Saturday will be very summer like with gusty south winds and highs in the 90s. We could see highs in the mid and upper 90s both Friday and Saturday. Rain chances this weekend are very slight but if we see thunderstorms Saturday, they could be severe.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist