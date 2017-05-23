Memorial Day trash schedule change in Wichita Falls

Memorial Day is Monday, May 29th and city offices across Texoma will be closed for the holiday.

That closure includes trash pickup as well.

In Wichita Falls the trash pick-up schedule will be adjusted due to the holiday.

Monday's trash pickup will move to Tuesday.

Tuesday's will be moved to Wednesday.

There will be no curbside recycling pickup on Wednesday.

Regular service will resume on Thursday.

If you have any questions call the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.

