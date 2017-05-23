DPS urging Texans to be vigilant in reporting suspicious activity

In the wake of the terror attacks in Manchester, UK the Texas Department of Public Safety is calling on Texans to remain vigilant regarding potential crime and terrorist activity in their communities and report suspicious behaviors to local authorities.

The DPS is asking for people to do so using iWATCH.

The iWATCH program was created as a partnership between communities and law enforcement to utilize citizen-sourced tips related to criminal activity.

A concerned citizen who observes suspicious activity can visit www.iwatchtx.org to fill out a report.

DPS released a list of examples of behaviors and activities to report:

* Strangers asking questions about building security features and procedures.

* Briefcase, suitcase, backpack or package is left behind.

* Cars or trucks are left in no-parking zones at important buildings.

* Chemical smells or fumes that are unusual for the location.

* People requesting sensitive information, such as blueprints, security plans or VIP travel schedules, without a need to know.

* Purchasing supplies that could be used to make bombs or weapons, or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials.

* Taking photographs or videos of security features, such as cameras or check points.

