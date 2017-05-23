Manchester attack serves as reminder of safety protocol at large local events

After the attacks in Manchester on Monday, staying safe at large public events is on everyone's mind.

What do local agencies do to keep crowds safe in Texoma?

It takes months of security planning for the big events.

The Wichita Falls Police Department provides security for events ranging from "Hotter N' Hell Hundred" and "Fourth In The Falls" to graduations and concerts.

Each event is different, but the ultimate goal is the same: to keep everyone safe.

"A lot of these large events that happen in our community require months of planning and preparation," Wichita Falls police officer, Jeff Hughes, said. "There are meetings that take place way in advance before these events actually happen."

The largest event in the area is "Hotter N' Hell Hundred".

It draws thousands of people from all over the world.

In its 35-plus years of peddling, it has had no problems.

"Hotter N' Hell, we've had the event many years now and haven't had any unfortunate incidents," Officer Hughes said.

He said it takes up to a year to be ready to keep the bikers safe.

"We work with several other outside agencies and organizations in these planning phases to make sure that citizen safety is of utmost importance," Officer Hughes said.

But that does not mean you should not be ready in case an attack does happen.

"That is actually the number one rule of crime prevention," Officer Hughes said. "Be aware of your surroundings. Never put your guard down. Always have your head on a swivel and look around.

"If you see something that doesn't look right, something makes that hair on the back of your neck stand up, then it's probably suspicious," Hughes continued. "Go ahead and get that reported. We would much rather somebody report something and it turns out to be nothing than for somebody to think it's nothing, not report it, and it turn out to be something."

Police said when you are in a crowd, paying attention to what is going on around you could save your life.

If you see something suspicious, say something about it.

Officer Hughes said they do look at things that have happened in the past when planning but are confident in their security procedures.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved