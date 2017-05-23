TRAFFIC ALERT: U.S. 287 under Wellington Road closed Wednesday

Construction of the new Wellington Road bridge over U.S. 287 is coming along.

Bridge workers will be pouring concrete slabs on top of the decking of the new bridge first thing Wednesday morning.

The work is expected to finish in the afternoon.

U.S. 287 will have to be closed for the work but there will be an easy detour.

All north and southbound vehicles will exit at Wellington Road, drive across Wellington, and re-enter the freeway using the Welling Road entrance ramps.

TxDOT officials said only minor delays are expected.

The freeway will reopen as soon as possible.

The replacement of the Wellington Road bridge is part of a $2.5 million contract.

Work began in January and is expected to wrap up around Christmas.

The new bridge will be higher and wider.

