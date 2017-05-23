Allred sergeant an Wichita Co. jailer laid to rest

A Wichita County Sheriff's Office jailer and Allred Prison sergeant was honored and laid to rest Tuesday.

The funeral was held at Lamar Baptist Church in Wichita Falls.

Wichita County Sheriff's deputies, Texas State Troopers, Wichita Falls police officers, and Allred Prison workers were all in attendance.

Davis died after being thrown from his motorcycle last Wednesday on River Road.

