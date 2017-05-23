101 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Childress Co.

More than 100 pounds of marijuana and one pound of cannabis oils were seized during a traffic stop in Childress County.

A Texas DPS trooper stopped a vehicle on U.S. 287 near Childress for a traffic violation on Wednesday, May 17th.

During the stop, the trooper found several packages of marijuana and cannabis oils in the trunk of the vehicle.

According to a release, the drugs are worth $622,000.

The driver, Juan Ponce Mora, 29, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana.

Mora was booked into the Childress County Jail.

DPS officials said the drugs were likely headed to Dallas.

