101 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Childress Co.

Petrolia, Dean and Byers residents are working with each other as power is out for almost 900 homes and businesses after Monday night's storm. Some businesses are keeping their business open to their neighbors.
A former Wichita County Sheriff's Office and Allred Prison employee was honored and laid to rest Tuesday.
More than 100 pounds of marijuana and one pound of cannabis oils were seized during a traffic stop in Childress County.
Construction of the new Wellington Road bridge over U.S. 287 is coming along.
Officials with Petrolia ISD said all schools will be closed Wednesday due to the power outage.
