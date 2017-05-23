6 Vernon seniors sign to play in college

Six Vernon HS seniors pose for pictures after signing to play in college Tuesday / Source: KAUZ

A half-dozen Vernon HS seniors signed on Tuesday to compete at the college level.

Todd Beebe will play Division-I football for Abilene Christian University.

Reese Puckett will play basketball for Wayland Baptist University in Plainview. He'll be joined at WBU by Keiontae Williamson, who will run track.

Also signing to run track were Ezra Bynum, who will head up to Denver and Metro State, Brady Aderholt, who will run for Oklahoma Christian, and Emily Castleberry, who will compete for Tarleton State.

Click on the video player to hear from all 6 players about signing!

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved