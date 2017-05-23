6 Vernon seniors sign to play in college

A half-dozen Vernon HS seniors signed on Tuesday to compete at the college level!
A half-dozen Vernon HS seniors signed on Tuesday to compete at the college level!
Two Texoma boys' golf teams and three more individuals competed Monday in the first round of the UIL state golf tournament at various courses around Austin
Two Texoma boys' golf teams and three more individuals competed Monday in the first round of the UIL state golf tournament at various courses around Austin
\Wichita Falls Nighthawks highlights
\Wichita Falls Nighthawks highlights
Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame 2017 class honored in Wichita Falls
Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame 2017 class honored in Wichita Falls
HS Diamond scores and highlights
HS Diamond scores and highlights