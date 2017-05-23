Smith and Landavazo painted horse to be unveiled Wednesday

Laugh, courage and hope are painted on the horse.

That unveiling of this horse will take place at McNiel Middle School, Wednesday at 8 a.m

That unveiling of this horse will take place at McNiel Middle School, Wednesday at 8 a.m

A horse of many colors is bringing inspiration to one Wichita Falls middle school

Throughout the city sit iconic painted horses and there will soon be an addition to that group.

This time to honor two young girls, who were shot while walking home from school back in September.

That unveiling of this horse will take place at McNiel Middle School, Wednesday at 8 a.m.

With the help of the community project leader, Bethany Tolley was able to raise over $4,000 for this project to honor Makayla Smith and Lauren Landavazo.

The design includes the Makayla’s and Lauren’s favorite colors of blue and purple. As well as words they both lived by such as laugh, courage and hope.

“I think she'd really like it and appreciate it,” said Makayla Smith.

When it's unveiled tomorrow will be the first time the Landavazo’s set eyes on the horse.

“They're just both really excited and very grateful, that the community has come together to support this endeavor and they are really looking forward to tomorrow's ceremony,” said Bethany Tolley.

Workers from NexGen Wireless were installing LED lights that will shine on the horse for all to see even at night, something no other horse in Wichita Falls has had before.

The unveiling is set for tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. in front of McNiel Middle School and is open to the public.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved