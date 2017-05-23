Holliday native, MSU senior named All-Region - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Holliday native, MSU senior named All-Region

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
FILE: Holliday native Jared Baker was named to the PING Division II All South Central Region team Tuesday / Source: KAUZ FILE: Holliday native Jared Baker was named to the PING Division II All South Central Region team Tuesday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Senior Jared Baker joined a prestigious list of Midwestern State golfers to earn Division II PING All-South Central Region honors Tuesday afternoon.
 
The Holliday High product becomes the fifth MSU golfer to earn the honor joining three-time honoree Derek Oland (2013, 2014, 2015), Thomas Smith (2015), Santiago Gomez (2013) and Travis Klutts (2008).
 
Baker earned Lone Star Conference Player of the Year honors following a stellar senior campaign. He ranked 26th in NCAA Division II GolfStat rankings with a 71.93 stroke average, while posting par-or-better scores in 15 of his 29 rounds this season.
 
Baker claimed wins at the St. Edward's Invitational firing a 6-under, 54-hole total of 203 and at the Arkansas-Fort Smith Lions Classic where he carded a 7-under, three round total of 203.
 
Overall, Baker boasted six rounds in the 60s as his 15 par-or-better rounds were the second most in program history. His finish percentage of 87.9 was the fourth best on MSU's all-time list as he posted countable scores in 28 of 29 rounds this season.
 
Baker became just the second player in school history to amass 100 birdies in a single campaign with 103 which trails only Oland's 117 in 2013-14.
 
Baker closes his career fourth on the school's all-time scoring average list (74.79), second with three wins and fourth in par-or-better rounds (26).
 
Baker, who is a two-time first-team All-Lone Star Conference performer, was tabbed a semifinalist for the Jack Nicklaus Award last month.
 
He is one of only three LSC golfers to earn all-region honors joining Cameron's Dario Gabriel and Daniel Nielsen.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved

