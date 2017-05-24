UIL golf roundup: Panthers just miss medals

Two Texoma boys' golf teams and three more individuals competed Tuesday in the final round of the UIL state golf tournament at various courses around Austin.

In Class 2A, the Seymour Panthers just missed out on a bronze medal. They finished in a tie with Three Rivers for 4th place, just 3 shots behind 3rd-place Vega with a final score of 674. Ranger Donnell led the Panthers on Tuesday with a 74, while Stetson Gillispie added an 82, Will Harper shot an 84 and Aaron Ermis had the final countable score with a 92.

Quanah finished 9 shots behind Seymour and Three Rivers, alone in 6th place with a 683 score. Hayden Griffin shot a 76 Tuesday, while J.T. Boyd carded an 83, Clayton Laughery shot 84 and Ryan Alaniz recorded a 96.

Individually, Archer City's Morgan Wylie shot 76 Tuesday to finish in 19th place. Donnell was the highest local individual, finishing 11th with a 153 total. Griffin finished tied for 14th with a 156.

In Class 3A, Holliday's Conner Key was the lone Texoma competitor. He shot a final-round 83 for a two-day total of 164 to finish 25th in the field.

In Class 5A, Rider's Clark Dunkelberg shot a second-round 80 to finish in a tie for 34th place with a total of 157.

