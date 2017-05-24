Faith based adoption bill on its way to Governor Abbott's desk

The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
On Monday, Texas lawmakers in the Senate passed new bill by Texas Representative James Frank that allows publicly funded foster care and adoption agencies in Texas the right to refuse to place children with non-Christian, unmarried, or gay prospective parents because of religious objections.
On Monday, Texas lawmakers in the Senate passed new bill by Texas Representative James Frank that allows publicly funded foster care and adoption agencies in Texas the right to refuse to place children with non-Christian, unmarried, or gay prospective parents because of religious objections.
Following a suicide bomber attacking fans at a concert in Manchester that many feel targeted children, some parents are now wondering how they should talk to kids about situations like this.
Following a suicide bomber attacking fans at a concert in Manchester that many feel targeted children, some parents are now wondering how they should talk to kids about situations like this.
There's bad news and good news from a new comprehensive study about women, breast cancer, alcohol and exercise.
There's bad news and good news from a new comprehensive study about women, breast cancer, alcohol and exercise.