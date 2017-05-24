BREAKING: Red Fox Rd. shooting suspect turns himself in

All three Wichita Falls ISD high schools graduation ceremonies are this Saturday at the MPEC.
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
The Wichita Falls ISD Summer Feeding Program is set to begin on Wednesday, May 31st.
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...
