BREAKING: Red Fox Rd. shooting suspect turns himself in

The Wichita Falls Police Department said Ikeem Elijuajuan Shaw, 26, has turned himself into authorities.

WFPD issued an Aggravated Assault Warrant earlier this week in connection with the shooting on Red Fox Friday night.

Officers named Shaw as the shooting suspect.

On Friday, May 19th around 7:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Red Fox and United Regional Hospital in reference to a shots fired call.

Police found a 34-year-old man had been shot several times in his upper torso.

A witness told officers the victim was in a car on Red Fox Rd. when Shaw approached the vehicle and fired several shots at the victim.

Shaw is currently sitting in the Wichita County Jail.

A bond has not yet been set.

