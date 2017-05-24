WFISD Summer Feeding Program begins next week

The Wichita Falls ISD Summer Feeding Program is set to begin on Wednesday, May 31st.

During the summer many children who receive free or reduced-price lunches while school is in session often do not have the resources to eat well.

For more than 25 years, the WFISD has fed children through the summer with this program.

This year free breakfast and lunch will be provided for any child between the ages of one and 18 at the following locations through August 4th.

Breakfast and lunches are served at six locations on the following days:



Wichita Falls High School – 2149 Avenue H

May 31 – June 22: Breakfast 7:30 am - 8:00 am and Lunch 10:45 am - 12:00 pm



Rider High School – 4611 Cypress

June 19 – June 22: Breakfast 7:30 am - 8:00 am and Lunch 10:45 am - 12:00 pm



Barwise Middle School – 3807 Kemp Blvd.

June 5 – June 22: Breakfast 7:30 - 8:00 am and Lunch 10:45 am - 12:00 pm

July 17 – August 4: Breakfast 7:30 - 8:00 am and Lunch 10:45 am - 12:00 pm



Scotland Park Elementary – 1415 N. 5th Street

June 5 – June 22: Breakfast 7:30 am - 8:00 am and Lunch 10:45 am - 12:00 pm

July 10 – August 4: Breakfast 7:30 am - 8:00 am and Lunch 10:45 am - 12:00 pm



Southern Hills Elementary – 3920 Armory Road

May 31 – August 4: Breakfast 8:00 am – 8:30 am and Lunch 11:00 am – 11:30 am



Camp Fire USA – 2524 Terrace

June 5 – June 23: Breakfast 8:15 am - 8:45 am and Lunch 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm



The following site will be serving LUNCH ONLY:



Lamar Elementary – 2206 Lucas

May 31 – August 4: Lunch 11:00 am – 11:30 am



Zundy Elementary – 1706 Polk Street

May 31 – August 4: Lunch 11:00 am – 12:00 am



Tealwood Apartments – 5300 Professional Drive

May 31 – August 4: Lunch 11:00 am – 12:00 am

