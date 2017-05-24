WFISD high school graduations set for this Saturday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFISD high school graduations set for this Saturday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WFISD 2017 Valedictorians and Salutatorians WFISD 2017 Valedictorians and Salutatorians
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

All three Wichita Falls ISD high schools graduation ceremonies are this Saturday at the MPEC. 

Rider High School seniors are set to walk the stage at 10:00 a.m., Wichita Falls High School will follow at 2:00 p.m. and Hirschi High School's ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m.

All ceremonies will be live streamed from the WFISD website. 

Below is a list of this year's valedictorians and salutatorians from each high school. 

Newschannel 6 would like to send out congratulations to all the graduating seniors. 

Rider High School
Valedictorian: Sarah Tempelmeyer
GPA: 5.0
District Schools Attended: Fain Elementary, McNiel Junior High
Future College/University: University of Texas at Dallas
Future Major: Biomedical Engineering
Parents: Patrick and Dr. Teresa Tempelmeyer

Salutatorian: Madison Henderson
GPA: 4.96
District Schools Attended: Huey Montessori, Crockett Elementary, Zundy Junior High
Future College/University: Oklahoma Christian University
Future Major: Biology Education
Parents: Steve and Julie Henderson

Wichita Falls High School
Valedictorian: McKenzie Garcia
GPA: 5.163
District Schools Attended: Brook Village, Alamo Elementary, Zundy Junior High
Future College/University: Duke University
Future Major: Mechanical Engineering
Parents: Anacleto and Maria Garcia

Salutatorian: Alexandra Lewis
GPA: 5.0
District Schools Attended: Crockett Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Zundy Junior High
Future College/University: Midwestern State University
Future Major: Biology
Parents: Jeff and Irma Lewis

Hirschi High School
Valedictorian: Yen Dinh
GPA: 5.0
District Schools Attended: Franklin Elementary, Burgess Elementary, Kirby Junior High
Future College/University: Duke University
Future Major: Neuroscience
Parents: Tranh Dinh and Dung Nguyen

Salutatorian: Monica Gil Garcia
GPA: 4.91
District Schools Attended: Kirby Junior High
Future College/University: Midwestern State University
Future Major: Radiology
Parents: Jose and Miriam Gil 

