WFISD high school graduations set for this Saturday

All three Wichita Falls ISD high schools graduation ceremonies are this Saturday at the MPEC.

Rider High School seniors are set to walk the stage at 10:00 a.m., Wichita Falls High School will follow at 2:00 p.m. and Hirschi High School's ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m.

All ceremonies will be live streamed from the WFISD website.

Below is a list of this year's valedictorians and salutatorians from each high school.

Rider High School

Valedictorian: Sarah Tempelmeyer

GPA: 5.0

District Schools Attended: Fain Elementary, McNiel Junior High

Future College/University: University of Texas at Dallas

Future Major: Biomedical Engineering

Parents: Patrick and Dr. Teresa Tempelmeyer

Salutatorian: Madison Henderson

GPA: 4.96

District Schools Attended: Huey Montessori, Crockett Elementary, Zundy Junior High

Future College/University: Oklahoma Christian University

Future Major: Biology Education

Parents: Steve and Julie Henderson

Wichita Falls High School

Valedictorian: McKenzie Garcia

GPA: 5.163

District Schools Attended: Brook Village, Alamo Elementary, Zundy Junior High

Future College/University: Duke University

Future Major: Mechanical Engineering

Parents: Anacleto and Maria Garcia

Salutatorian: Alexandra Lewis

GPA: 5.0

District Schools Attended: Crockett Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Zundy Junior High

Future College/University: Midwestern State University

Future Major: Biology

Parents: Jeff and Irma Lewis

Hirschi High School

Valedictorian: Yen Dinh

GPA: 5.0

District Schools Attended: Franklin Elementary, Burgess Elementary, Kirby Junior High

Future College/University: Duke University

Future Major: Neuroscience

Parents: Tranh Dinh and Dung Nguyen

Salutatorian: Monica Gil Garcia

GPA: 4.91

District Schools Attended: Kirby Junior High

Future College/University: Midwestern State University

Future Major: Radiology

Parents: Jose and Miriam Gil

