Increased patrol this Memorial Day weekend

The Department of Public Safety will join local law enforcement agencies over the Memorial Day weekend to help keep Texas roadways safe.

Beginning Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29, DPS troopers will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, driver's violating the speed limit, and seat belt and other traffic laws.

During the Memorial Day weekend last year, DPS troopers issued more than 45,000 tickets and warnings, including 836 seat belt and child safety restraint citations.

There were 386 DWI arrests, 190 fugitive arrests, and 175 felony arrests.

Drivers can take a list of precautions to make sure they are staying safe this Memorial Day weekend, including:

* Do not drink and drive.

* Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.

* Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.

* Buckle up everyone in the vehicle – it's the law. In other words, "Click It or Ticket."

* Don't drive fatigued – allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

* Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.

* Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double-check to make sure all cargo is secure.

* Slow down or move over for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks that are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated – it's the law. Also, show the same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped along the road.

* Monitor weather conditions wherever you are traveling. In the event of inclement weather, use extra caution on roadways, and never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways. For more safety tips related to severe storms, visit http://dps.texas.gov/dem/ThreatAwareness/weather_aware_severe.htm.

