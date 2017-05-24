Petrolia CISD: Expected to be open on Thursday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
PETROLIA, TX (KAUZ) -

Officials with Petrolia CISD said the school will be in session on Thursday. 

Gary Waitman said Texas/New Mexico Power Company officials told them the power is expected to be restored by 6:00 p.m. this evening. 

Waitman said Petrolia CISD is planning on being in school with an 8:00 a.m. start time. 

Newschannel 6 will work to learn if power is indeed restored at the 6:00 o'clock hour. 

