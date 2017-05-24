Petrolia CISD: Expected to be open on Thursday

Officials with Petrolia CISD said the school will be in session on Thursday.

Gary Waitman said Texas/New Mexico Power Company officials told them the power is expected to be restored by 6:00 p.m. this evening.

Waitman said Petrolia CISD is planning on being in school with an 8:00 a.m. start time.

Newschannel 6 will work to learn if power is indeed restored at the 6:00 o'clock hour.

