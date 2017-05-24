Four more cases of mumps confirmed in Wichita County

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District said they have confirmed four more cases of mumps in adults in Wichita County.

This brings the total number of cases to six.

Mumps is a highly contagious disease that is caused by a virus.

It is best known for puffy cheeks and swollen jaw that it causes.

It may also cause fever, headache, muscle aches, loss of appetite, or tiredness.

Anyone not protected against mumps is at risk of getting infected.

Mumps spreads through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.

The virus can also spread through sharing of cups, dishes, utensils, or by touching contaminated surfaces.

The best way to protect against mumps is to get the measles-mumps-rubella vaccination (MMR).

Doctors recommend all children get the MMR vaccine.

You can also lower the risk of catching mumps, and many other viruses, by washing your hands often and avoiding touching your face, nose, and mouth.

If you think you or a family member has mumps and you plan on seeing a health care provider, call them before visiting the medical office.

For specific questions about the mumps, you can call the health district at 940-761-7803 or 7892.

For more information about the current case count, you can click here.

