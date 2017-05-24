Hottest Weather of the year

So far this year in Wichita Falls the hottest temperature has been 94 (observed both this month and in February). Today's forecast high for today is 95. Then, upper 90s for Friday and Saturday. Some of our western towns could see triple digits over the next two or three days. So, it will be a summer like jump into the Memorial day weekend. Rain chances are slim but we will keep an eye east of Wichita Falls Saturday evening for what could be some severe thunderstorms. Winds will turn northerly Sunday bringing normal May temperatures back. Memorial will be seasonable with a northeast breeze and highs in the mid 80s.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist