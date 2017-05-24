Summer-Like Forecast

The weather tonight will really be nice. Expect clear skies with lows in the 50s! The coolness will not stick around for long Thursday. Expect a full amount of hot summer-like sunshine with temperatures near 95 by the afternoon. Some places out west could be near 100! We'll continue with the summer-like heat Friday and Saturday. Highs both days will be well into the 90s to near 100 in some locations. There may be an outside chance for a few storms Saturday afternoon and night, but as of now, most storms with this next system could be just east of us.

Cooler and wetter weather return at times next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist