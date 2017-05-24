Clay Co. man arrested for Aggravated Robbery

Early Tuesday morning a Clay County Sheriff's deputy was called out to a home in the 300 block of N. Laurel Street in Petrolia.

The residents told the responding deputy that Michael Joseph Gwin, 37, walked onto their property.

One of the residents said she yelled at Gwin to leave the property through the window.

The resident said she was scared of Gwin and did not want to go outside while he was on her property.

The resident said Gwin had threatened her with a firearm on previous occasions.

The resident said Gwin did not listen to her and instead kept coming onto her property.

According to the arrest affidavit, the deputy was told by the resident that she told Gwin five times to leave her property and not come back.

Records show the resident said Gwin asked to use a cell phone.

The residents' son-in-law gave Gwin his cell phone to use.

When the man tried to get his cell phone back witnesses said Gwin swung a long wooden stick at the man.

Gwin then took off running into a wooded area across the street taking the man's cell phone with him.

Due to his actions, the Clay County Sheriff's Office issued an Aggravated Robbery warrant for Gwin's arrest.

Gwin has been arrested and is sitting in the Clay County Jail.

His bond is set at $250,000.

