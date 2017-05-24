Mechanical issue likely responsible for accident on Southwest Parkway

Traffic was reduced to one lane on Wednesday afternoon following an accident on Southwest Parkway.

Just before 2:00 p.m. Wichita Falls Police were called out to the 2600 hundred block of Southwest Parkway for an accident with unknown injuries.

WFPD on scene said they are still unsure what happened, but the wreck was possibly caused by a mechanical issue.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic opened back up to three lanes after the scene was cleared.

