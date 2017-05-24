Power restored to Petrolia, Byers, and Dean

Texas-New Mexico Power officials said repairs have been completed and power has been restored to Petrolia, Byers, and Dean.

Customers whose power is still out are being encouraged to first check their breaker panel to see if any breakers tripped.

If your breakers are good, the next step is to call (888) 866-7456 to report the outages.

There could be additional, localized damage that TNMP does not know about just yet.

Officials with Petrolia CISD said the school will be in session on Thursday.

Storms on Monday night knocked out power to the three Texoma towns.

TNMP said many poles were down in hard-to-reach areas.

But as of Wednesday afternoon power should be restored.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

