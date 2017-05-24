Second suspect arrested in November shooting at 7-Eleven

Two arrests have been made in connection to a drive-by shooting in November.

Sheldon Lee Routh, 23, and Steven Lionel Lawrence, Jr., 19, have been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

Wichita Falls Police said on November 8, 2016, at 3:30 p.m. officers were called out to a shooting at the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 1100 block of Central Freeway.

Officers were also told that another call coming from the 1800 block of Red Fox Rd. was likely about the suspect vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene they spoke with three victims who said they were inside a truck leaving the convenience store parking lot when a white sedan stopped in front of them and began shooting towards them.

One of the victims described the suspects as Routh and a black male driver.

The victim said Routh had shot at him the day before.

Another officer responded to the home on Red Fox Rd. and located a white sedan that had crashed into a front yard.

No one was in the vehicle but it was still running.

A witness told police he saw the shooting at 7-Eleven and followed the suspect vehicle as it fled and wrecked in the front yard of a home on Red Fox Rd.

Several witnesses told police they saw a black male driver and white or Hispanic male run from the suspect vehicle after the crash.

The officer found a cartridge casing as well as a cartridge on the floor board of the suspect vehicle.

During a search of the scene, a bullet slug was found.

Records checked on the suspect vehicle identified the owner as Michelle Barry.

When contacted Barry told police her son, Steven Lawrence had the vehicle but she could not tell officers where Lawrence was or who he was with.

The victims were interviewed and positively identified Routh from a photo lineup.

An inspection of the keys from the suspect vehicle included a library card that belonged to Lawrence.

Routh was arrested on May 11th and according to an arrest affidavit, Routh confessed that he shot at one of the victims on November 7, 2016, and acknowledged his association with Lawrence but denied that he shot at the victims on November 8, 2016.

A witness to the shooting who was interviewed said both Routh and Lawrence admitted to the shooting.

Lawrence was arrested on Monday.

Both are behind bars in the Wichita County Jail.

