Texoma teams headed to Special Olympics Texas Summer Games

Three Wichita Falls Special Olympics teams from our area are headed to Arlington this weekend to compete in the 48th Annual Special Olympics Texas Summer Games.

Forty athletes from the Blue Jays, City View Mustangs, and Rider Raiders will compete for a gold medal and state pride in one of six sports.

Those include track and field, basketball, cycling, gymnastics, soccer, and tennis.

All the athletes were fired up during a pep rally Wednesday evening at the First Presbyterian Church in Wichita Falls.

For many, this will be one of many trips to the summer games and they told our crews they are ready to compete and win.

Newschannel 6 wants to wish them all good luck.

