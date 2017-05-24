Over 25 Hirschi students to graduate with I.B Diploma

Hirschi became an IB school in 1998

The Hirschi International Baccalaureate Program offers students the chance to earn college credit before they even graduate high school.

Since 2013, the program has grown 160% and the school hopes more students continue to take advantage of this emerging program.

Hirschi High School became an International Baccalaureate school in 1998 and has graduated hundreds of students as both I.B. Diploma and certificate candidates.

This weekend the program will watch 26 students graduate with their I.B diploma, the largest amount ever for one graduating class.

Linda Fain, I.B. Program Coordinator said, “It's the end of high school but hopefully the beginning of a very great chapter in your life.”

The program is a challenging two-year curriculum, primarily aimed at students aged 16 to 19 and is offered at Hirschi High School to 11th & 12th grade students.

Some I.B. diploma graduates have entered colleges with as many of 60 credits. That is nearly two full years of classes.

Hirschi graduates are currently attending schools such as Midwestern State, Harvard, U.T. Austin and Duke.

“They are ready to go and it is an exciting time for all,” said Fain.

Though the courses are challenging they are great preparation for students who later plan on attending college.

