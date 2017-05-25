MSU to host 7on7 State Qualifying Tournament

Midwestern State University will host its annual 7on7 State Qualifying Tournament Saturday, May 27 on the athletic fields across from D.L. Ligon Coliseum.

Four Texoma teams will be a part of the 12-team field, with Burkburnett, Electra, Munday and Bowie representing.

Games start with pool play at 9 a.m. on three fields, with the semifinals set for 3:30 p.m. and the championship at 4:30 p.m. The 2 finalists will both qualify for the state tournament.

Here is the full schedule:

Pool A: Melissa, Burkburnett, Electra, Stamford

Pool B: Gainesville, Bonham, Mineral Wells, Munday

Pool C: Kaufman, Childress, Boyd, Bowie

Pool Play

9:00-9:50 a.m.

Field A: Melissa vs Burkburnett

Field B: Gainesville vs Bonham

Field C: Kaufman vs Childress

10:00-10:50 a.m.

Field A: Electra vs Stamford

Field B: Mineral Wells vs Munday

Field C: Boyd vs Bowie

11:00-11:50 a.m.

Field A: Melissa vs Electra

Field B: Gainesville vs Mineral Wells

Field C: Kaufman vs Boyd

12:00-12:50 p.m.

Field A: Burkburnett vs Stamford

Field B: Bonham vs Munday

Field C: Childress vs Bowie

1:00-1:50 p.m.

Field A: Burkburnett vs Electra

Field B: Bonham vs Mineral Wells

Field C: Childress vs Boyd

2:00-2:50 p.m.

Field A: Melissa vs Stamford

Field B: Gainesville vs Munday

Field C: Kaufman vs Bowie

Championship Pool

3:30-4:20 p.m.

Field A: Pool A champion vs Pool C champion

Field B: Pool B champion vs Wildcard

4:30 p.m.

Field A: Championship

