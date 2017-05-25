MSU to host 7on7 State Qualifying Tournament - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU to host 7on7 State Qualifying Tournament

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Midwestern State University will host its annual 7on7 State Qualifying Tournament Saturday, May 27 on the athletic fields across from D.L. Ligon Coliseum.

Four Texoma teams will be a part of the 12-team field, with Burkburnett, Electra, Munday and Bowie representing.

Games start with pool play at 9 a.m. on three fields, with the semifinals set for 3:30 p.m. and the championship at 4:30 p.m. The 2 finalists will both qualify for the state tournament.

Here is the full schedule:

Pool A: Melissa, Burkburnett, Electra, Stamford
Pool B: Gainesville, Bonham, Mineral Wells, Munday
Pool C: Kaufman, Childress, Boyd, Bowie

Pool Play

9:00-9:50 a.m.

Field A: Melissa vs Burkburnett
Field B: Gainesville vs Bonham
Field C: Kaufman vs Childress

10:00-10:50 a.m.

Field A: Electra vs Stamford
Field B: Mineral Wells vs Munday
Field C: Boyd vs Bowie

11:00-11:50 a.m.

Field A: Melissa vs Electra
Field B: Gainesville vs Mineral Wells
Field C: Kaufman vs Boyd

12:00-12:50 p.m.

Field A: Burkburnett vs Stamford
Field B: Bonham vs Munday
Field C: Childress vs Bowie

1:00-1:50 p.m.

Field A: Burkburnett vs Electra
Field B: Bonham vs Mineral Wells
Field C: Childress vs Boyd

2:00-2:50 p.m.

Field A: Melissa vs Stamford
Field B: Gainesville vs Munday
Field C: Kaufman vs Bowie

Championship Pool

3:30-4:20 p.m.

Field A: Pool A champion vs Pool C champion
Field B: Pool B champion vs Wildcard

4:30 p.m.

Field A: Championship

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • MSU to host 7on7 State Qualifying Tournament

    MSU to host 7on7 State Qualifying Tournament

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-05-25 04:17:05 GMT

    Midwestern State University will host its annual 7on7 State Qualifying Tournament Saturday, May 27 on the athletic fields across from D.L. Ligon Coliseum

    Midwestern State University will host its annual 7on7 State Qualifying Tournament Saturday, May 27 on the athletic fields across from D.L. Ligon Coliseum

  • UIL golf roundup: Panthers just miss medals

    UIL golf roundup: Panthers just miss medals

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-05-24 04:01:14 GMT

    Two Texoma boys' golf teams and three more individuals competed Tuesday in the final round of the UIL state golf tournament at various courses around Austin

    Two Texoma boys' golf teams and three more individuals competed Tuesday in the final round of the UIL state golf tournament at various courses around Austin

  • Holliday native, MSU senior named All-Region

    Holliday native, MSU senior named All-Region

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-05-24 03:49:33 GMT
    FILE: Holliday native Jared Baker was named to the PING Division II All South Central Region team Tuesday / Source: KAUZFILE: Holliday native Jared Baker was named to the PING Division II All South Central Region team Tuesday / Source: KAUZ

    Senior Jared Baker joined a prestigious list of Midwestern State golfers to earn Division II PING All-South Central Region honors Tuesday afternoon.

    Senior Jared Baker joined a prestigious list of Midwestern State golfers to earn Division II PING All-South Central Region honors Tuesday afternoon.

    •   
Powered by Frankly