'Fill the Boot' campaign kicks off today

The 'Fill the Boot' drive kicked off Thursday in Wichita Falls.

Members of the Wichita Falls Fire Department and the Muscular Dystrophy Association will be fundraising for the three days.

The 'Fill the Boot' campaign benefits children and adults affected by muscle disease throughout the Wichita Falls area.

More than 100 firefighters will be at several main intersections Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Funds raised through 2017 in the Wichita Falls 'Fill the Boot' drive will help support MDA's programs of worldwide research, specialized health care services, and day-to-day support.

