Barwise students test buoyancy and more at Sikes Lake

Eighth-grade students from Barwise Leadership Academy participated in an annual 'boat float' event at Sikes Lake in Wood Memorial Park Thursday.

More than 300 students participated and around 70 boats tested the water.

While some stayed afloat others not so much.

Students used the knowledge they learned in the classroom about Newton's Laws of Motion, density, buoyancy, force, speed, acceleration, and the scientific method.

Jennifer Parker, an eighth-grade Science teacher for Barwise Leadership Academy said " Coming out here is definitely an extension of the classroom. Measuring skills are something you will use your entire life."

Parker also said "Students were learning about Newtons Laws but they didn't really understand how it applied to life. "

Students built the boats out of corrugated cardboard, masking tape, caulking, and paint.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

