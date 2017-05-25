What to expect at the gas pump for Memorial Day weekend

As drivers prepare to hit the roadways this Memorial Day weekend they can expect to pay around $2.19 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

AAA Texas said that price is one cent more than last week and 12 cents more than this time last year.

If you are headed to Fort Worth this weekend you can expect to pay around $2.21 per gallon.

The national average is $2.37 for a gallon of regular unleaded which is three cents more than last week and seven cents more than this time last year.

Gas prices are increasing as we head into the Memorial Day weekend.

AAA Texas said more than 3.2 million Texans are planning to take a Memorial Day trip this weekend.

2.8 million will drive to their destination.

That is 2.4 percent more than last year.

