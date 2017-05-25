What to expect at the gas pump for Memorial Day weekend

The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
Almost 100,000 pounds of precooked sausage is being recalled due to the possibility the meat may contain metal.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is in need of the public's help in solving the 1984 murder of 13-year-old Helen Kilgore.
As drivers prepare to hit the roadways this Memorial Day weekend can expect to pay around $2.19 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.
