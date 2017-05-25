DPS seeking public's help in 1984 murder

The Texas Department of Public Safety is in need of the public's help in solving the 1984 murder of 13-year-old Helen Kilgore.

A $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of those responsible is being offered.

On April 13, 1984, Kilgore was reported missing from Corpus Christi.

Days later her body was found on the side of a rural road near Meridian in central Texas.

Meridian is more than 200 miles from Kilgore's home.

Kilgore had been shot to death and her remains were found wrapped in a heavy blanket.

At the time of her death, Kilgore was enrolled in middle school.

If you have any information about this case call the DPS Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243 or head to the Texas Ranger Cold Case website.

