275 lbs of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-40 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

275 lbs of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-40

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: DPS) (Source: DPS)
AMARILLO, TX (KAUZ) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than 275 pounds of marijuana in Oldham County.

Tuesday, troopers stopped a vehicle at 10:40 p.m. on eastbound I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. 

A DPS canine unit was called to the scene and it alerted on the vehicle. 

A search of the vehicle revealed multiple large vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana inside luggage in the rear cargo area. 

According to a release from DPS, the drugs are worth $1.67 million. 

The driver, Adan Ontiveros, 39, of Tuscon, Arizona, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

Powered by Frankly