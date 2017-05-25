275 lbs of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-40

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than 275 pounds of marijuana in Oldham County.

Tuesday, troopers stopped a vehicle at 10:40 p.m. on eastbound I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.

A DPS canine unit was called to the scene and it alerted on the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed multiple large vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana inside luggage in the rear cargo area.

According to a release from DPS, the drugs are worth $1.67 million.

The driver, Adan Ontiveros, 39, of Tuscon, Arizona, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana.

