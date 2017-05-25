275 lbs of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-40

The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the presentation of Grammy Award winning artists, Mariachi Divas.
Almost 100,000 pounds of precooked sausage is being recalled due to the possibility the meat may contain metal.
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
Wichita Falls Police are asking for the public's help in gathering information about a possibly robbery overnight.
