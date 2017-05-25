Wichita Co. Mounted Patrol hosting annual rodeo for Chilren's Miracle Network

The Wichita County Mounted Patrol is hosting its annual rodeo to benefit the Children's Miracle Network.

This takes place on Friday, June 1 through Saturday, June 3, with shows starting at 7:30 p.m. each night.

On Thursday military personnel will get in for free.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate with children 6 and under get in free.

There will be many fun events like roping and bull riding.

It will be at the Wichita County Mounted Patrol Rodeo Grounds at 2494 FM 369.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved