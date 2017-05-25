Relay for Life is next weekend in Wichita Falls

Relay for Life is next weekend, and teams are raising money to help in the fight to end cancer once and for all.

The event is taking place Saturday, June 2 into Sunday, June 3 from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. because cancer never sleeps and neither do the participants of the relay.

There will be many events and booths set up raising money, including the track that each team will walk around.

