WFPD investigating robbery in Target parking lot overnight

Wichita Falls Police are asking for the public's help in gathering information about a possible robbery overnight.

Officers were called out to the Target parking lot in the 4300 block of Kemp Blvd. around 4:43 a.m. in reference to a robbery that just occurred.

The victim told police he had been on his cell phone in the parking lot of Target when a brown Chevrolet Cobalt pulled up next to him.

The victim said he could see three people in the vehicle; a white male driver, and two white female passengers.

The victim said he did not know any of them.

The victim told officers the driver pointed a handgun at him and demanded money.

The victim complied and gave the suspects an undetermined amount of cash.

Police said the suspect vehicle drove away northbound on Kemp Blvd.

Officers searched the immediate area but did not find the suspect vehicle.

Anyone who has information about this crime is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

