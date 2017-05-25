Mariachi Divas performance being made possible thanks to art grant

The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the presentation of Grammy Award winning artists, Mariachi Divas.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support the excellence and diversity of arts programs across the country, including organizations like The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, that make the arts accessible to people in Wichita Falls, and further enhance the vitality of their community," said NEA Chairman Jane Chu.

The Mariachi Divas are a highly acclaimed ensemble with two Grammy Award wins, six Grammy Award nominations, and two Latin Grammy Award nominations.

The group will take the main stage at the Wichita Theater on October 14 and will also make visits to schools and community locations in the area.

