Summer Like Heat

The hot weather pattern will continue into Saturday. Look for a lot of sun both days with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 90s, with some near 100 out west where the air is drier. We'll see if a few storms can develop along a cold front Saturday afternoon or night, but we're still thinking the best chances will be across some of our eastern counties. Cooler air arrives by Sunday into Memorial days. Temperatures will cool back down into the lower and middle 80s. Some rain chances may return toward the middle of next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist