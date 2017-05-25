Funds being raised for New Century Veterans Memorial in Young Co.

The city of Graham is looking to add a second memorial that would honor veterans from Young County.

5,400 names fill the current Young County Veterans Memorial in Graham of people serving from world WWI to the Vietnam war.

Currently, there are plans for a new memorial that organizers will call the “New Century Veterans Memorial.”

Reta McCallum is the wife of an army veteran and moved to Young County with her husband from the metroplex.

When she moved there, she noticed the Young County Veterans Memorial that sits in the square of downtown Graham.

However, for her one thing was missing.

“It's not right,” said McCallum. “It seems that we're not honoring present veterans and those that are still on active duty.”

That is because the memorial was dedicated in 2000.

Since then, our country has gone to war a handful of times, two of the largest ones being the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Last year, McCallum got the idea to build a new memorial that will stand right next to the current one in hopes to honor our current vets and those who will fight for our freedom in the future.

Larry Hamilton joined the marines in 1965 when he was 17 years old.

He became part of the committee for “New Century Veterans” last year.



“This wall stops after Vietnam,” said Hamilton. “That was 50 years ago.”

The new wall comes with a price tag of more than $100,000.

McCallum and her team are raising money through selling bricks that sit at the foot of the memorial and through donations from the community.

“The money will come, we've got the faith in that,” said McCallum.

Hamilton and his wife decided to move to Graham after seeing the current memorial and hope this new monument will continue to the next century.

“We recognize the fact that they choose to make that commitment,” said Hamilton. “I think it's a great thing for us to do and that's one of the few things we can do to honor our veterans.”

“I hope that they will remember that it hasn't stopped,” said McCallum. “That we still have young people who are willing to say, ‘I'm willing to fight for your freedoms and are willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that.’”

Organizers hope to unveil the new memorial on July 4th of 2018.

There is a motorcycle event going on this weekend to help raise money.

Saturday's activities will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with the United Supermarkets-sponsored coffee and pastry breakfast at the present memorial wall in Graham.

The registration cost is $15 for one rider and $25 for 2.

Registration of riders will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by the Presentation of Colors by the American Volunteer Reserve at 10:15 a.m.

The first group of bikers will head out at 10:30 a.m. with remaining riders released in groups of 10-30 riders.

Their first destination will be the Jacksboro VFW where they will have an opportunity to visit with other veterans, participate in events planned for that stop, etc.

From there, groups will head to the Mineral Wells American Legion, then to the Breckenridge VFR and will culminate around 5:00 p.m. at the Canyon Road Barn and Grill slightly SW of Breckenridge.

