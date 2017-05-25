Wichita Falls woman charged with Injury to a Child

A woman is behind bars for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child in her care.

An investigation began in February when the Wichita Falls Police Department received a call in reference to the possible physical abuse of the 3-year-old child.

The reporting person said the abuse was likely being caused by Abigail "Abby" Christine Morris, 26.

While talking to police the reporting person said they had received texts with photos of the child with bruises on her face, neck, and head.

More clear and detailed photos were taken of the victim's injuries by a crime scene technician.

Those photos were reviewed by a board-certified pediatrician in child abuse.

The doctor noted the medical findings were concerning for child physical abuse.

The child was placed in 'play therapy' with a licensed counselor.

During two of these therapy sessions the child said "Abby hurt me on my face" and "Abby hurt my face."

The victim's father said the victim was under Morris's care while he worked and the victim's brother is in school.

The victim's brother told a Patsy's House forensic interviewer that his sister had bruises on her face and Morris told him the victim does it to herself.

He also told the forensic interviewer that the victim had a new bruise on her face and Morris said it happened when the victim was running in the hallway and fell.

Following the investigation, a warrant was issued for Morris's arrest.

Morris was taken into custody and charged with Injury to a Child.

At last check, she was no longer in the Wichita County Jail.

