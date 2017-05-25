Clinic that treated mumps patients gives advice

A clinic that treated one of six patients infected with mumps in Wichita County spoke with Newschannel 6 on Thursday.

Statewide it is the largest outbreak in Texas in more than 20 years.

Wichita County Health Public District reported four new cases of the mumps Wednesday, which is six reported cases since April.

Vicki Jackson, a nurse practitioner at CommunityMed Urgent Care clinic, said simply washing your hands can help stop the spread of the disease.

Infected patients spread the disease if they touch objects, surfaces or other people with their unwashed hands.

CommunityMed Urgent Care clinic treated a patient infected with the disease.

Mumps causes swelling on the cheeks and around the jaw which is the result of swollen salivary glands.

There are other symptoms people should look out for like a fever.

"You can have muscle aches, joint aches, headache, loss of appetite," Jackson said.

Some infected patients might not even see swelling.

"From the time of exposure to time you have symptoms is an average of 12 to 25 days so, you may not even know you have them," Jackson said.

Infected patients are contagious three days before of swelling occurs and five days after it goes away.

Jackson said if someone thinks you are infected to call your doctor, ER or walk-in clinic that way they can prepare to contain the spread of the disease, once a patient shows up.

"There is blood testing and there is a swab that kind of detects a high viral load."

Even if someone got the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine they could still get the disease, if they come in contact with someone infected with it.

"The longer you are around the person, the higher the chances you are of getting it," Jackson said.

Treating the mumps is mostly symptom management with Tylenol or Ibuprofen but Jackson said if someone still feels the pain they should contact their physician.

Most people recover in several weeks but a few can have long-term health problems.

The Wichita County Public Health District gives patients MMR vaccine for a fee.

You can call them for more information about the mumps at (940) 761-7803 or 7892.

For more information about the MMR vaccine, you can fall them at (940) 761-6841.

