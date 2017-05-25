Hirschi's Carlos Gould signs to play basketball

The high school signing season continued Thursday with two more Texoma athletes putting pen to paper.

At Hirschi High School, senior Carlos Gould signed to play basketball for Western Oklahoma State College.

Gould spent most of his high school career as an undersized forward, before transitioning to guard his senior season.

At his signing ceremony, he said he was proud to follow in the Hirschi hoops tradition of players like Marcus Foster, Richard Ross and more.

Tackett Signs with Cisco

Windthorst baseball ace Brady Tackett signed Thursday morning to play baseball for Cisco College.

The son of Trojans HFC/AD Chris Tackett, Brady also played football, basketball and ran track for Windthorst.

On the mound in 2017, he compiled an 11-2 record, while recording both a no-hitter and a perfect game.

