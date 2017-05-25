Wichita County Mounted Patrol preparing for Championship Rodeo

Since the 1950's the Wichita County Mounted Patrol Rodeo brought in crowds from all across Texoma.

After unexpectedly shutting down in 2011 due to financial issues it is coming back and better than ever.

Former Steer Wrestling World Champion Mickey Gee told me there is nothing better than a Texas rodeo.

The Wichita county native spent many years attending the WCMP Rodeo with his father and knew when the gates closed in 2011 he had to do something to bring it back.

“When they shut their doors it was like really, I couldn't believe we're not having a rodeo out here no more,” said Gee.

The WCMP Rodeo was able to reopen the gates in 2014, but without a rodeo in nearly four years, Gee and WCMP President Kirk Bowles weren't sure if a crow would even show up.

Over 5,000 people packed the stands each night.

“It just a good feeling to know we're bringing something back to the community that means that much,” said Bowles.

Just last year the WCMP Rodeo won numerous awards, including “2016 Rodeo of the Year” voted on by the Cowboy and Cowgirls.

They also set a record for all time pay out with $87,500 to contestants.

The rodeo also takes great pride giving back to the community and has been able to work with Children's Miracle Network, donating over $22,000 in the last three years.

Gee hopes by improving the facilities now, the next generation can enjoy rodeo in North Texas for years to come.

“That's what we want to work hard for is have a place for the youth events and grow up in the western culture,” said Gee.

This takes place on Friday, June 2nd through Sunday, June 4th, with shows starting at 7:30 p.m. each night.

On Thursday military personnel will get in for free.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate with children 6 and under get in free.

There will be many fun events like roping and bull riding.

It will be at the Wichita County Mounted Patrol Rodeo Grounds at 2494 FM 369.

