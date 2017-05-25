HS Diamond scores and highlights - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Diamond scores and highlights

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Archer City rallied from a 3-run deficit to take Game 1 over Petrolia Thursday / Source: KAUZ Archer City rallied from a 3-run deficit to take Game 1 over Petrolia Thursday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

HS Softball Playoffs

Region I-4A Final - Abilene Christian University

#6 Andrews  7
#8 Vernon    8
F/Gm 1

Vernon leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday in Abilene (Game 3 to follow, if necessary)

Region I-2A Final - Bowie

#2 Petrolia       3
#8 Archer City  4
F/Gm 1
PET: Kelsie Whalen 3 H, 2 RBI
AC: Hope Browning 2 RBI, Eliot Hilbers 7 IP, 11 K

Archer City leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday in Bowie (Game 3 to follow, if necessary)

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly