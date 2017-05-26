Some Seniors at Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls were given a very special send-off Thursday before graduation this Saturday. Over 25 Seniors from HHS took part in the Hirschi High School Senior Walk early Thursday morning.

"Were basically going through a bunch of elementary schools and showing off all of our accomplishments over the past four years," said HHS Senior Cristina Rodriguez.

Seniors were bussed to four different Wichita Falls Independent School District campuses and paraded through the halls to the cheers, claps, and whistles of younger students helping Seniors celebrate earing their degrees.

"I wish they would have done this for whenever we were in elementary school. We're trying to be role models for these younger kids and give them something to look forward to when they get to where we're at," said Rodriguez.

Hirschi High School Teacher and 'Band Mom' to a 'Husky Freshman' Gretchen Nielsen said that while none of her actual kids would be walking the stage there's still a connection to the students.

"They come in as our students and they leave as our babies and they'll always be our babies and I know they'll graduating and they fell like they are going to be adults but we still think about them like they are our babies," said Nielsen.

Hirschi High School as well as Wichita Falls 'Old High' and S. H. Rider High School all hold their graduation ceremonies at the Multi-Purpose Event Center this coming Saturday, May 26th. For a look at the graduation times you can click here!