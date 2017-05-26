School's Out Bash at Castaway Cove Waterpark - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

School's Out Bash at Castaway Cove Waterpark

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Castaway Cove Waterpark is hosting a 'School's Out Bash' today.

It kicks off at noon and will wrap up tonight at 7:00 p.m. 

The price to get in is $13.99 for all school kids. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • 23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:55:54 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:55:54 GMT

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

  • Texas Roadhouse gives Memorial Day grilling tips

    Texas Roadhouse gives Memorial Day grilling tips

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:41 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:41:56 GMT

    With Memorial Day weekend finally here, you may want to fire up the grill. 

    With Memorial Day weekend finally here, you may want to fire up the grill. 

  • Burkburnett graduation ceremony tonight at Kay Yeager

    Burkburnett graduation ceremony tonight at Kay Yeager

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:06 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:06:17 GMT

    Family and friends are invited to attend the graduation ceremony for Burkburnett High School. 

    Family and friends are invited to attend the graduation ceremony for Burkburnett High School. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly