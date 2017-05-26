Texas Roadhouse gives Memorial Day grilling tips - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texas Roadhouse gives Memorial Day grilling tips

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

With Memorial Day weekend finally here, you may want to fire up the grill.

Texas Roadhouse stopped by on Friday to give viewers some great tips to make some great food at a fraction of the time, so you can spend more of the day with family.

The restaurant is also inviting you to come out and get some great seasoning along with steaks this holiday weekend.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • 23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:55:54 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:55:54 GMT

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

  • Texas Roadhouse gives Memorial Day grilling tips

    Texas Roadhouse gives Memorial Day grilling tips

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:41 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:41:56 GMT

    With Memorial Day weekend finally here, you may want to fire up the grill. 

    With Memorial Day weekend finally here, you may want to fire up the grill. 

  • Burkburnett graduation ceremony tonight at Kay Yeager

    Burkburnett graduation ceremony tonight at Kay Yeager

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:06 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:06:17 GMT

    Family and friends are invited to attend the graduation ceremony for Burkburnett High School. 

    Family and friends are invited to attend the graduation ceremony for Burkburnett High School. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly