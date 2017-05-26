Wichita Falls Police need your help finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list.

The suspects on this list are to be considered dangerous and possibly armed.

If you know where they are, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

See if you recognize any of the following suspects:

Carol Lynn Villa

Hispanic Female

DOB: 06-28-73

Bro/Bro

130 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Fraudulent Use / Possession of Identifying Information

Phillip Grimm

White Male

DOB: 01-19-98

Bro/Bro

185 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Aggravated Robbery

Asa Trent Kelley

Hispanic Male

DOB: 07-27-96

Blk/Haz

140 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall

Wanted For: Criminal Mischief O/$$2,500 - U/$30,000

Hazel King

Black Female

DOB: 08-10-92

Bro/Bro

120 Lbs. / 5'0" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Forgery of Financial Instrument

Lawrence Edward McGee

Black Male

DOB: 07-29-76

Blk/Bro

191 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall

Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4G - U/200G

