Texoma's Most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police need your help finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list. 

The suspects on this list are to be considered dangerous and possibly armed. 

If you know where they are, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward. 

See if you recognize any of the following suspects:

Carol Lynn Villa 
Hispanic Female 
DOB: 06-28-73 
Bro/Bro 
130 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Fraudulent Use / Possession of Identifying Information

Phillip Grimm 
White Male 
DOB: 01-19-98 
Bro/Bro 
185 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Aggravated Robbery

Asa Trent Kelley 
Hispanic Male 
DOB: 07-27-96 
Blk/Haz 
140 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall 
Wanted For: Criminal Mischief O/$$2,500 - U/$30,000

Hazel King 
Black Female 
DOB: 08-10-92
Bro/Bro 
120 Lbs. / 5'0" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Forgery of Financial Instrument

Lawrence Edward McGee 
Black Male 
DOB: 07-29-76 
Blk/Bro 
191 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall 
Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4G - U/200G

