Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester

British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 concert-goers.
British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 concert-goers.
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmates
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmates
In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majors
In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majors
Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priority
Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priority
After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative process
After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative process
President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.
President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
Wichita Falls Police need your help finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list.
Wichita Falls Police need your help finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list.
With Memorial Day weekend finally here, you may want to fire up the grill.
With Memorial Day weekend finally here, you may want to fire up the grill.