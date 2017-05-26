Iowa Park mother stands against bullying - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Iowa Park mother stands against bullying

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Connect
Tyler Andrew Garcia (T.A.G.) would have been a junior this year at Iowa Park High School Tyler Andrew Garcia (T.A.G.) would have been a junior this year at Iowa Park High School
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

An Iowa Park mother who lost her son after years of being bullied is now working on a project that she hopes will bring a stop to bullying.

Roxanne Jones lost her son Tyler to bullying in 2014 after he committed suicide

She now hopes to share his story through six anti-bullying billboards with her son's picture.

Tyler Andrew Garcia (T.A.G.) would have been a junior this year at Iowa Park High School, but like so many children across world Tyler dealt with being bullied and harassed.

His mother has been fundraising for month to raise money for the billboards that read, T.A.G. You're It! Spread Kindness, Not Violence.

Just this week the family got to unveil the first billboard off of Old Jacksboro Highway in Wichita Falls.

“I'm at lost for words actually with all the support we got in from the community and getting them up,” said Jones.

They are still shy of $1,400, but are working to try and raise.

There are two more billboards in Vernon and one just was put up on Highway 287.

Tyler’s family is also working with other parents in Texas to pass David’s Law, which would criminalize cyberbullying when it leads to serious injury or suicide.

“I know we didn't have a chance to say Tyler, but they're so many children out there,” said Jones.

She hopes to take her son’s story nationally and have one billboard in each state.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved.

