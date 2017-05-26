Great Memorial Day Forecast - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Great Memorial Day Forecast

By Carly Smith, Meteorologist/Reporter
Temperatures will be on the warm side for Memorial Day, but not too hot. High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s. Winds will be clam shifting from the north to the east. A great day for boating or grilling. There will be plenty of sunshine so be sure to reapply the sunscreen throughout the day and drink plenty of water. 

Carly Smith, First Alert  Meteorologist

